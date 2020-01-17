In this Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010 file photo, Otto, a Tasmanian wombat, waddles around the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo's newest exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M. On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that wombats in parts of Australia stricken by wildfires are not only allowing other animals to take shelter in their deep burrows, but are actively herding fleeing animals into them. Wombat experts in Australia said other animals commonly use wombat burrows for shelter and occasional access to resources such as water. “I would describe this as wombats tolerating other species using burrows they dig,” Scott Carver, a senior lecturer in wildlife ecology at the University of Tasmania, told The Associated Press in an email. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)