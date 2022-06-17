Inslee calls on insurance commissioner to resign
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is now among a growing number of people saying elected Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler should resign.
The calls for the 78-year-old, six-term Democrat, to step down come after the Northwest News Network reported Wednesday that Kreidler’s office had fired employee Jon Noski.
Noski in February submitted a written complaint saying Kreidler had bullied him and was increasingly “antagonizing staff.” Noski served as Kreidler’s legislative liaison, a role that required him to advocate with lawmakers on behalf of the insurance commissioner’s office.
Noski was fired Tuesday, the same day he returned to work from medical leave. The agency gave no reason for Noski’s firing.
Other current and former insurance commissioner staff also told the Northwest News Network they had been subject to or witnessed what they described Kreider verbally mistreating staff and also, at times, using racially offensive language.
Kreidler said in February that he was “surprised” and “saddened” to hear his conduct was having a negative effect on staff and said it wasn’t his intention.
“I’m going to double down to make sure that I am more careful in dealing with people,” Kreidler said at the time.
Inslee said in a statement Friday that the events of the last several months demonstrate Kreidler is unable to fulfill his leadership responsibility.
“Commissioner Kreidler assured his employees and the public he would work to improve his relationship with staff, but instead he terminated an employee who spoke out about these issues,” Inslee said. “All staff deserve respect regardless of their at-will status. Therefore it’s my belief we need different leadership in this position and I believe he should resign.”
The Washington State Democratic Party also joined the call Friday for Kreidler to resign, which followed a bipartisan group of state senators who did so on Thursday.
In response, Kreidler in a statement Friday that he can't comment on the details of an individual personnel matter “but the conclusion that an important and valued employee’s departure was because he filed a complaint against me is not true and does not reflect the full context of the story.”
Kreidler also said he generally respects Inslee’s perspective, but disagrees with his conclusion regarding Kreidler’s ability to continue his duties.
“I take full responsibility for my past behavior and recognize the impact it has had on those around me and the people I serve," his statement said. I have pledged to do better and stand by that commitment. "At the same time, I intend to continue serving alongside the dedicated people of our agency and to work on the important consumer protection issues ahead.”
----------------
Washington wants sheriff to post bond
The Washington state Attorney General’s office is seeking to require Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post bail of $10,000 as a condition of continued release as he awaits trial on charges of false reporting.
The motion filed Friday seeks to revoke Troyer’s previous no-bail release in the case stemming from his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier, The Seattle Times reported.
A hearing on whether to grant the bail motion is set for July 1.
The request by prosecutors follows a Pierce County judge's decision to issue a one-year anti-harassment order against Troyer, requiring him to stay away from newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer because of continuing incidents of “unlawful harassment.”
Troyer has denied those encounters, saying he ran into Altheimer once in April, when Altheimer delivered a newspaper to Troyer’s father.
The motion filed Friday also asserts that Troyer's conditions of release should be amended to require “strict compliance” with the anti-harassment order.
An attorney for Troyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Troyer has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant stemming from his Jan. 27, 2021, encounter with Sedrick Altheimer, who was delivering newspapers in Tacoma when Troyer began following him in his personal SUV.
Troyer called in a massive police response, repeatedly telling an emergency dispatcher that Altheimer had threatened to kill him. Troyer backed off his threat claims upon questioning by Tacoma police, leading to the false-reporting charges.
-------------------------------------
Jury sides with police officers in civil case alleging excessive force
A jury has sided with two Issaquah police officers who were sued by the wife of a 66-year-old man who died after suffering a neck injury when he was detained by police investigating a 2018 domestic dispute.
A unanimous jury in U.S. District Court in Seattle sided with officers Michael Lucht and Kylen Whittom after eight days of testimony and a single day of deliberations about the circumstances surrounding the death of Wangsheng Leng, the Seattle Times reported.
Leng was hospitalized and underwent surgery for spinal cord decompression after falling limp when officers pushed him onto a couch and handcuffed him. He died a month after the incident.
The King County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, stating that Leng died as a result of complications from a “blunt force injury to the neck,” which “occurred in circumstances involving the use of physical restraint.”
The officers’ attorneys disputed Liping Yang’s lawsuit, which alleged the officers used excessive force. The defense argued Leng was frail and had health problems, unknown to the officers, that contributed to his death.
David Owens, one of Yang’s attorneys, called the verdict “more than disappointing” and “a heartbreaking reminder that injustice perpetuates injustice.”
