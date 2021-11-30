Brazil, Japan report first omicron variant cases
Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm.
The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23 were found to contain the variant. It was on Nov. 24 that South African authorities reported the existence of the highly mutated virus to the World Health Organization.
That indicates omicron had a bigger head start in the Netherlands than previously believed.
Together with the cases in Japan and Brazil, the finding illustrates the difficulty in containing the virus in an age of jet travel and economic globalization. And it left the world once again whipsawed between hopes of returning to normal and fears that the worst is yet to come.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.
GOP awaits Supreme Court abortion arguments
It’s the moment conservatives have been waiting for.
Oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday represent the best opportunity leaders on the right have had in decades to gut the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which codified a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.
If they are successful, it could validate years of often painstakingly granular work that ultimately remade the Republican Party from an alliance of business-friendly leaders into a coalition of cultural conservatives and evangelicals who turned the issue of abortion into a national flashpoint. Even if the justices don’t explicitly overturn Roe, they could open the door to a flurry of new restrictions that would please the right.
Buoyed by a court that is now dominated by a 6-3 conservative majority, some leading Republicans were already expressing confidence on Tuesday.
“We are asking the court in no uncertain terms to make history,” former Vice President Mike Pence, who has been laying the groundwork for a presidential run in 2024, said during a speech in Washington. “We are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade and restore the sanctity of life at the center of American law.”
Travelers may face tougher testing requirement
The Biden administration is expected to take steps in the coming days to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The precise testing protocols were still being finalized ahead of a speech by President Joe Biden planned for Thursday on the nation’s plans to control the COVID-19 pandemic during the winter season, according to a senior administration official who said some details could still change. Among the policies being considered is a requirement that all air travelers to the U.S. be tested for COVID-19 within a day of boarding their flight. Currently those who are fully vaccinated may present a test taken within three days of boarding.
“CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible, including pre-departure testing closer to the time of flight and considerations around additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantines,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s plans before the announcement, said options under consideration also include post-arrival testing requirements or even self-quarantines.
The expected move comes just weeks after the U.S. largely reopened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8.
Appeals court weighs Trump’s push to
block records
A federal appeals court seemed likely Tuesday to deny Donald Trump’s request to block some White House records from going to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but it struggled with how judges should consider a former president’s contention that records should be protected from disclosure.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard more than three hours of oral arguments in Trump’s lawsuit to keep documents from the National Archives and Records Administration from going to the House.
Trump has asserted executive privilege over the documents and argues that the disclosure would hurt the office of the president by compromising the ability of presidents to get full and frank advice from advisers without worry that it will become public soon and get used as a political weapon.
But President Joe Biden disagreed with that assessment for at least the first three batches of records in the House panel’s request, in a determination that the public interest in the House probe outweighs the confidentiality concerns underlying executive privilege.
The D.C. Circuit panel has paused the disclosure of records while it considers what to do, on an expedited timeline that heightens expectations that the panel would rule quickly thereafter. Whichever side does not prevail at the appeals court is expected to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.
