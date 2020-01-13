Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the December shooting that killed three U.S. sailors on a Florida base was an act of terrorism, as officials revealed harrowing new details about the 15-minute rampage and publicly called out Apple Inc. to help them unlock the killer’s phones. Additionally, 21 Saudi cadets were removed from the U.S.

At a news conference to discuss the results of the FBI’s investigation into the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Barr said investigators had found evidence that Ahmed Mohammed al-Shamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force member training at the base, was motivated by “jihadist ideology” and had posted anti-American messages on social media .

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said that while Shamrani did not seem to be inspired by one specific terrorist group, he harbored anti-American and anti-Israeli views and felt “violence was necessary.” Bowdich said the gunman’s social media comments echoed those of Anwar al-Awlaki, a radical Yemeni American cleric tied to the terrorist group al-Qaeda who was killed in a drone strike in 2011.

Monday’s announcement offered the most definitive account of the gunman’s actions and thinking. Bowdich said investigators had interviewed more than 500 people — including witnesses, base personnel and friends and classmates of the shooter — and collected more than 42 terabytes of digital information.

But investigators have been stymied in trying to access two key pieces of evidence — the gunman’s iPhones. The attorney general publicly urged Apple to act.

Barr did not say whether the Justice Department would seek a court order to force Apple’s compliance.

Barr said that while it was initially reported that Shamrani arrived to the shooting with others, who filmed it, those accounts turned out to be incorrect. The shooter, he said, arrived alone, though other cadets who happened to be in the area did film the ensuing commotion.

Bowdich said investigators had not found evidence that the shooter acted with anyone else — though officials said they had uncovered troubling conduct by other Saudi military members training in the United States.

Barr said investigators had found evidence that 17 Saudis had through social media shared jihadist or anti-American material and 15 — including some of those who had shared anti-American material — were found to have had contact with or possessed child pornography.

Barr said only one of those people had a “significant number” of images, and U.S. attorneys had reviewed each case and determined such people would not normally be charged with federal crimes. He said 21 cadets from Saudi Arabia had been disenrolled from their training and would be returning to the kingdom later Monday. Justice Department officials said 12 were from the Pensacola base, and nine were from other military bases.

Justice Department officials said they had received an unprecedented level of cooperation from the Saudi government in the Pensacola case.