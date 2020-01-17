Teachers sue over fuel dump
LOS ANGELES — Four teachers from a Los Angeles-area school sued Delta Air Lines on Friday, saying they were exposed to jet fuel when a plane with engine trouble dumped its fuel over a densely populated area, including several schools, while making an emergency return to the airport.
At a news conference, the teachers described the fuel as drizzling down like raindrops with “overwhelming” fumes. They said their panicked students screamed and cried.
“The plaintiffs could feel the fuel on their clothes, their flesh, their eyes and their skin,” said the teachers’ attorney, Gloria Allred, who noted that her firm may add teachers or students to the lawsuit.
“Fuel penetrated their mouths and noses, producing a lasting and severe irritation, and a lasting and a noxious taste and smell,” Allred said.
Officials have said nearly 60 schoolchildren and teachers were exposed to the smelly vapor Tuesday and were examined for minor skin and lung irritations and told to wash with soap and water. No one was taken to a hospital.
The teachers said they sought medical treatment after the incident and suffered physical and emotional pain.
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by the four teachers at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy seeks unspecified damages.
The plaintiffs, Lisette Barajas, Laura Guzman, Mariana De La Torre and Anabel Samperio, appeared at the news conference with their attorney but declined to be identified individually when they spoke.
Delta declined to comment.
$43,170 found hidden in Grandpa's footstool
The footstool didn’t feel right. That’s what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.
Indeed, the money was discovered inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township.
Howard Kirby bought the piece and other furniture for $70 after Christmas. He was stunned Sunday when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and shouted. After the shock wore off, he began the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.
“I do what I can to be as much like Christ as I can, and this is the moral thing to do,” Kirby, 54, said. “This is going to help them. I’m so happy for them.”
The footstool was part of a living room set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband. The furniture had belonged to her grandfather, Phillip Fauth, who died in July.
Fauth-Newberry said Fauth was a frugal man who always paid in cash, even $9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered money was separated with paper clips and topped with handwritten notes.
Three linked to white supremacist group arrested
WASHINGTON — Three men linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base were charged with conspiring to kill members of a militant anti-fascist group, police in Georgia announced Friday, a day after three other members were arrested on federal charges in Maryland and Delaware.
The Base, a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis that operate as a paramilitary organization, has proclaimed war against minority communities within the United States and abroad, the FBI has said. Unlike other extremist groups, it’s not focused on promulgating propaganda — instead the group aims to bring together highly skilled members to train them for acts of violence.
Its organizers recruit fellow white supremacists online — particularly seeking out veterans because of their military training.
