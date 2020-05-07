Father, son arrested in Georgia shooting
Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son Thursday and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.
The charges came after Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on a residential street just outside Brunswick. National outrage over the case swelled this week after cellphone video that appeared to show the shooting.
Gregory McMichael, 64, previously told police that he and his son suspected Arbery of being a burglar. Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones said her son was just jogging before he was killed.
Charges dropped against Flynn
In an abrupt about-face, the Justice Department on Thursday said it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
The action was a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. It comes even though prosecutors for the past three years have maintained that Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.
Flynn admitted as much, pleading guilty before later asking to withdraw the plea, and he became a key cooperator for Mueller as the special counsel investigated ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 political campaign.
Administration buries CDC advice on reopening
The Trump administration shelved a document created by the nation's top disease investigators with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak.
The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen.
It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance "would never see the light of day," according to a CDC official who was not authorized to talk to reporters and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
Florida wildfires force evacuations
Wildfires burning through the Florida Panhandle have scorched thousands of acres of woods, razed dozens of structures, including homes, and forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their neighborhoods.
The 2,000-acre fire in Santa Rosa County, located just east of Pensacola, prompted the evacuation of 1,100 homes Wednesday. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.
Officials said 13 homes were destroyed so far in the fire dubbed the Five Mile Swamp Fire. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some evacuees were sent to nearby hotels to avoid potential problems with crowding.
Firefighters continued battling the erratic fire deep into the night Thursday.
