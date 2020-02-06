Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “American Dirt.” Jeanine Cummins. Flatiron
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” Charlie Mackesy. HarperOne
3. “When You See Me.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton
4. “Lost.” Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
5. “Dear Edward.” Ann Napolitano. Dial.
6. “A Long Petal of the Sea.” Isabel Allende. Ballantine
7. “The Silent Patient.” Alex Michaelides. Celadon
8. “Such a Fun Age.” Kiley Reid. Putnam
9. “The Guardians.” John Grisham. Doubleday
10. “Moral Compass.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Very Stable Genius.” Rucker/Leonnig. Penguin Press
2. “Profiles in Corruption.” Peter Schweizer. Harper
3. “Get Out of Your Head.” Jennie Allen. Waterbrook
4. “The Making of a Miracle.” Mike Eruzione. Harper
5. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics.” Jocko Willink. St. Martin’s
6. “Me and White Supremacy.” Layla Saad. Sourcebooks
7. “Why We’re Polarized.” Ezra Klein. Avid Reader
8. “Harry Potter: Knitting Magic.” Tanis Gray. Insight Editions
9. “Talking to Strangers.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
10. “The Defined Dish.” Alex Snodgrass. HMH
MASS MARKET
1. “Vendetta Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. “Blessing in Disguise.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “Country Strong.” Linda Lael Miller. HQN
4. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle.” Susan Wiggs. Avon
5. “Hunting for a Highlander.” Lynsay Sands. Avon
6. “Shot to Hell.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. “Ambush.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central
8. “Unspoken.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra
9. “Vendetta in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
10. “Pieces of Her.” Karin Slaughter. Morrow
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. “One Good Deed.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. “Little Fires Everywhere.” Celeste Ng. Penguin Books
3. “Publication Manual of the APA” (7th ed., spiral-bound). APA
4. “Before We Were Yours.” Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
5. “The River Murders.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central
6. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.” Kim Michele Richardson. Sourcebooks Landmark
7. “Official SAT Study Guide” (2020 ed.). College Board
8. “Publication Manual of the APA” (7th ed.). APA
9. “The Overstory.” Richard Powers. Norton
10. “Insatiable.” Helen Hardt. Waterhouse
