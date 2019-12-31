BAGHDAD — Thousands of angry supporters of an Iranian-backed militia chanting "Death to America" stormed entrances to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, laying bare the fragility of the U.S. presence in Iraq despite trillions of dollars and 17 years of investment in the country.

Members of the U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces stood by as supporters of the Kataib Hezbollah militia surged into the usually heavily guarded Green Zone, breached the main embassy reception area and set it on fire.

They hung the flags of their militia on the barbed wire protecting the compound, daubed pro-Iranian slogans on its walls and tossed molotov cocktails into its lawns. "America is the great Satan," they chanted, and "Death to America" – slogans that echoed those of the Iranian revolutionaries who held U.S. diplomats hostage in Tehran 40 years ago.

The demonstrators then set up tents to camp outside for the night, saying they would not leave until all U.S. diplomats and troops have pulled out of Iraq.

As diplomats and embassy staffers huddled together in a fortified safe room inside the embassy compound, the stage seemed to have been set for a potentially long siege that leaves the United States with little room for maneuver.

The Pentagon dispatched about 100 Marines and two Apache helicopters to reinforce security at the embassy, which was opened with much fanfare a little over a decade ago as the biggest and most heavily fortified U.S. embassy in the world, a symbol of America's vast new influence in the country as well as of the threats that have always stalked its presence.

President Donald Trump was defiant, tweeting angrily that Iran was responsible for the embassy siege, by backing the militia.

"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many," Trump tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!"

But Tuesday's events instead seemed only to reveal the extent to which Iran emerged ascendant from the aftermath of the U.S. invasion as the chief influencer in Iraq.

The day began with supporters of the Kataib Hezbollah militia converging on the embassy compound to protest the killing of 25 fighters in U.S. airstrikes Sunday. The strikes were carried out in response to the death of the U.S. contractor in a rocket attack against a military base in Kirkuk that the U.S. blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

A spokesman for the militia said the intent was for the demonstrators to lay siege to the embassy until the facility shuts down and U.S. diplomats leave Iraq.

But the demonstrators nonetheless smashed their way into one of the facility's heavily guarded reception areas, breaking down armored doors and bulletproof glass before setting fire to the room.

American guards inside the embassy fired tear gas to keep the militia supporters at bay, and U.S. troops could be seen nearby and on rooftops, their weapons drawn. Embassy civil defense workers just inside the gates attempted to put out the fires with water hoses.

The demonstrators also smashed security cameras, set two guardrooms ablaze and burned tires. They made a bonfire out of a pile of papers and military MREs (meals ready to eat) found in the reception area, where guards normally search and X-ray visitors.

The embassy's sirens wailed as the fires sent dense black smoke billowing over the compound.

The Marine Corps released photographs of the reinforcement unit deploying from Kuwait in the dark aboard MV-22 Osprey aircraft. The Marines are assigned to a task force the service created in the wake of the 2012 attack on diplomatic facilities in Benghazi, Libya, and comprise primarily infantrymen.

A senior U.S. official said the administration will assess the security situation over the next few days as Iraqi officials grapple with how to respond.

"They're going to have to relieve the pressure outside the embassy," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

After Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone with Iraq's acting prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, the threat of an imminent invasion of the embassy eased. An Iraqi army commander told the Iraqi security forces to prevent demonstrators from entering the compound. Abdul Mahdi issued a statement appealing for calm, and the Iraqi security forces formed a cordon to prevent any further incursions.

But the demonstrators remained outside the embassy gates, denouncing America, attempting to tear down razor wire atop the compound's walls and tossing molotov cocktails over them.

The U.S. diplomats and embassy staffers inside the safe room felt secure, according to two reached by a messaging app. They declined to give details. A State Department statement said there are "no plans" to evacuate the embassy.

It was unclear how many U.S. officials are in the compound. Officials have given different estimates of the number of American full-time staffers in Iraq, ranging from 300 to 352, but have not provided a breakdown of their location.

U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matt Tueller is away on previously scheduled personal travel and is out of the country, but plans to return, a State Department official said.

As the day wore on it became increasingly unclear whether the United States could safely retain a diplomatic and military presence in Iraq without embarking on a wholesale confrontation with the militia – and its Iranian backers – now effectively besieging the embassy.

Iraqi leaders, political figures and clerics have universally condemned the U.S. airstrikes that prompted the assault on the embassy, a situation Iran appears to be intent on exploiting, said the former U.S. ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman.

Tuesday's protests appeared to reflect an effort by "pro-Iranian elements to try to take advantage of what they're going to define as a disproportionate American response to the killing of an American military contractor and to Iraqi police officials." He added, "This is not a massive popular anti-American demonstration."

Rather, he said in an interview in Washington, it "appears to be an attempt by Iran and pro-Iran factions in Iraq to take pressure off of themselves" because demonstrations in the past few months "have been anti-Iranian and anti-government corruption and anti-militia."

The ease with which the demonstrators reached the embassy underscored however how little sway the United States now has over the Iraqi government it installed after 2003 and the security forces it trained.

The embassy compound lies inside the Green Zone, which is normally off-limits to ordinary people. But thousands of people walked unimpeded into the zone to participate in the embassy assault. Iraqi security forces simply mingled with the crowd, and some joined in. One member of the force that guards the zone's checkpoints was photographed helping militia supporters smash the bulletproof glass at the embassy reception gate.

Many drew comparisons with the Iran hostage crisis in 1979, the prelude to decades of hostility between Iran and the United States.

"From the siege of their embassy in Tehran in 1979 to Baghdad in 2019, history repeats itself," said Abu Alaa Al-Awalae, who heads one of the Iranian-backed militias that joined in the embassy attack.

Many of the demonstrators wore militia uniforms and carried flags signifying their allegiance to Kataib Hezbollah.

Among the crowd were some of Iran's most powerful allies in Iraq, including Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization; Qais al-Khazali, who heads the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia and was once imprisoned by the U.S. military; and Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, who spent years in prison in Kuwait for bombing the U.S. Embassy there.

The graffiti scrawled on the embassy walls signified their allegiance to Iran: the names of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the powerful Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Other slogans simply read: "America get out."