Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was 41.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an S-76 helicopter crashed into a hillside Sunday morning near Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities said eight passengers and one pilot were aboard and presumed dead. Gianna Bryant, the former player’s second-oldest daughter, was one of the passengers. She was 13.
“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary. ”
He continued: “He will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”
In the hours after the crash, white smoke from the helicopter was visible from nearby U.S. Highway 101, and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were sent to the hillside to extinguish the fire, according to a California Highway Patrol officer.
Weather observations from the crash area indicated low clouds and restricted visibility, which may have obscured high terrain. Bryant regularly traveled by helicopter during and after his NBA career, and a large crowd of fans quickly descended upon the crash scene to pay their respects.
The smooth shooting guard, who patterned his game after Michael Jordan, entered the NBA straight out of high school in 1996.
By his second season, he had earned his first of 18 all-star selections. By his fourth season, he had teamed with Shaquille O’Neal to win the first of three consecutive championships.
Bryant, who retired as the NBA’s third-all-time leading scorer, with 33,643 points, was expected to be inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on the first ballot this summer. He was a headlining member of a star-studded class that also includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
As news of Bryant’s death spread, reaction came from every corner of the sports world and beyond.
“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy of (losing) my (niece) Gigi & my brother Kobe Bryant,” O’Neal wrote on Twitter. “I love u and u will be missed. My condolences (go) out to the Bryant family.”
Although his partnership with O’Neal didn’t last, Bryant went on to greater heights after their 2004 parting. He won two scoring titles in the years that followed, and he famously scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, the second-highest single-game total in NBA history. Bryant’s 2008 pairing with Pau Gasol produced two more championships in 2009 and 2010, with Bryant winning Finals MVP honors both times.
“We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant,” the National Basketball Players Association said in a statement. “Words cannot express his impact on our players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family.”
A famous competitor known for championing his ruthless “Mamba Mentality,” Bryant suffered a career-altering Achilles’ injury in 2013. He recovered to play three more seasons, retiring in 2016 after 20 seasons with the Lakers. In the last game of his career, Bryant scored 60 points in perhaps the most memorable career finale in NBA history.
Bryant’s NBA career was not without controversy. In 2003, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado accused him of sexual assault, although the charges were later dropped. The two parties later settled a civil suit.
In retirement, Bryant wrote children’s books and produced animated stories while pursuing assorted media and business projects with his Granity Studios. Bryant and Gianna occasionally attended Lakers game this season. Just last month, they sat courtside for the Lakers’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks and took photographs with rising star Luka Doncic after the game.
Among his NBA peers, Bryant was revered for his tireless work ethic and his fearlessness in clutch moments.
“For most of the guys in this league … Kobe is their Jordan,” Celtics Coach Brad Stevens said.
