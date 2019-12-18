Depending whom you ask in this deeply polarized country, Americans saw the House vote Wednesday night as a just expression of the nation’s founding document, or a gross distortion of it. They saw Donald Trump getting what he deserves, or being hunted by witches.

Below are key takeaways from the vote, from the process that preceded it and about what’s next.

Partisanship reigns

The third impeachment of a president was so partisan, there were as many members who switched party over impeachment — two — as there were other crossover votes.

Those party-switchers were Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, who went from Republican to independent, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is moving from Democrat to Republican. Van Drew remained a Democrat at least for Wednesday and was joined in voting against both articles by Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., who represents the most Trump-friendly district (Trump won it by 31 points) of any Democrat. The only other crossover was Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, who voted against the second article on obstruction of Congress. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, voted present on both.

Every Republican voted against both articles.

Impeachment wasn’t so partisan for Bill Clinton, when five Democrats crossed over, nor was it for Richard Nixon, when a half dozen House Judiciary Committee Republicans voted in favor of impeachment; he resigned before the full House voted. This time, it’s just the latest almost completely party-line vote.

GOP loyalty to Trump

The defenses Republicans have mounted over the past three months — and particularly Wednesday — solidify the bond with Trump.

Republicans have long held their nose with Trump. They’ve looked past the tweets. They’ve given him the benefit of the doubt on things like the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. They’ve dealt with his unorthodox and unwieldy style and the headaches that come with it. And they’ve gotten their rewards: judges, two Supreme Court justices and tax cuts.

It is not disputed that Trump asked a foreign country to investigate a political rival, and he did the same with a conspiracy theory that Ukraine might have interfered in the 2016 election rather than Russia. Numerous members of his own administration have said a White House meeting and military aid were withheld in connection with the push for those probes.

Through it all, the GOP initially defended Trump almost purely on process grounds, but its defenses of him Wednesday were more about how there just isn’t much substance to the allegations against him. They effectively endorsed his actions. They pretended he didn’t do the things he indisputably did. They said he was actually interested in corruption in Ukraine. They compared his persecution to Jesus on Wednesday — twice.

It’s perhaps no surprise that no Republicans voted to impeach and no GOP senators will likely vote to remove him from office; those are serious punishments even if they think Trump did something wrong.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in his closing argument that “it has become increasingly clear that the limits of partisanship have been reached — and passed.”







Trump has not been knocked down politically

It’s not clear impeachment is hurting Democrats, but at the least it doesn’t seem to have hurt Trump. After months of a whistleblower report, investigations, hearings and now a vote to impeach Trump, there is basically no evidence the revelations have cost Trump support. His approval rating stands at an average of 43.3% on FiveThirtyEight’s database of polls, which is the highest it has been since March 2017 — albeit not hugely difference from the low 40s Trump has long been in. His margins against top potential 2020 opponents also appear to have narrowed a bit from the double digits they had been in many polls.

Trump was never going to be removed from office, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clearly worried impeachment would harm her party much like the impeachment of President Bill Clinton hurt Republicans in 1998. We’re still a long way away from saying this will hurt Democrats in 2020 — and indeed, the modest shifts and the length of time until votes are cast suggest it might have a completely negligible impact — but it is notable that all the revelations haven’t diminished Trump’s support.

He may not like being labeled as the third impeached president in history, but he looks like a third impeached president who happens to have a fighting chance at reelection.