Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about his report on the origins of the Russia investigation, saying a senior prosecutor failed to convince him that the FBI’s 2016 investigation of President Donald Trump’s campaign was improperly opened, revealing new details about internal tension among senior officials over the politically explosive case.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Horowitz was asked by the panel’s senior Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, if Attorney General William Barr or his handpicked prosecutor on the issue, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, offered anything to change the inspector general’s view that the FBI had a valid reason to open the probe in July 2016.

“No, we stand by our finding,” said Horowitz, who said he met in November with Durham to discuss the findings in the inspector general’s 434-page report released Monday.

Below are some key takeaways.

Durham’s objection ‘surprised’ Horowitz

Horowitz revealed his interaction with Durham, whom Barr appointed to conduct a parallel probe into the Russia probe’s origins.

Horowitz suggests Durham’s disagreement might be narrower than expected. He said Durham told him in November the evidence actually did support a preliminary investigation — though not necessarily the full one that was launched.

“He said during the meeting that the information from the friendly foreign government was in his view sufficient to support the preliminary investigation,” Horowitz said.

He said, though, that Durham “said he did not necessarily agree with our conclusion about the opening of a full counterintelligence investigation, which is what this was.”

That’s significant because it suggests Durham doesn’t believe this whole thing was indeed the witch hunt Trump has alleged. Durham said in his statement about Horowitz’s report Monday that “last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

Durham’s quibble was apparently minor enough, in Horowitz’s mind, that he said he was “surprised” to see Durham release the unusual statement about an ongoing investigation.

Horowitz demurs on ‘spying’

The idea that the FBI was “spying” on the Trump campaign has crept into the mainstream ; Barr and other Republicans have used the word.

Under questioning by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Horowitz was given two chances to label what the FBI allegedly did to the Trump campaign “spying.” He demurred both times.

Graham asked him about when an FBI agent went in to brief Trump but also used the meeting to collect information for the investigation. “Was that FBI agent spying on Donald Trump when he went in there?” Graham asked.

Horowitz responded, “It was a pretext meeting that I’m not going to …” Horowitz then trailed off.

Soon after, Graham asked him hypothetically whether it would spying if you “don’t have a legal foundation to surveil somebody, and you keep doing it.” (This was not a conclusion Horowitz actually reached about the surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.) Horowitz said: “It’s illegal surveillance. It’s not court-authorized surveillance.”

No vindication for Comey

Former FBI director James Comey did a victory lap after Horowitz’s report was released Monday, authoring a Washington Post op-ed and going on cable news, where he said he was vindicated by Horowitz’s finding that the Russia investigation and investigations of four Trump campaign officials were legitimate.

“So it was all lies,” Comey tweeted. “No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires. It was just good people trying to protect America.”

But Horowitz doesn’t seem to agree. Graham asked him whether Comey was right that the report vindicated him. Horowitz didn’t directly answer. “I think the activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this FISA,” Horowitz said, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications to monitor Page.

A moment of reckoning for FISA process

Horowitz outlined 17 problems with the Page FISA applications. He was asked at another point whether the second and third applications had the proper legal backing, and while he declined to make such a judgment, he did say, “I would not have submitted the ones they put in — no doubt about it.”

The situation is apparently bad enough that it has pushed Graham to make a significant threat. A longtime proponent of the FISA courts, Graham said he would no longer support them without significant reforms.

“I’m a pretty hawkish guy, but if the court doesn’t take corrective action and do something about being manipulated and lied to, you will lose my support,” Graham said in his opening statement.

There is some bipartisan consensus on this, and FBI Director Christopher Wray quickly pledged internal reforms Monday.