The selections for the top Nation & World story of the year were made by a panel of editors and managers from newspaper, TV station and Associated Press newsrooms around the globe. A year ago, the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, was voted the top news story of 2018. The first AP top-stories poll was conducted in 1936, when editors chose the abdication of Britain’s King Edward VIII. Impeachment was also voted the top story of the year the last time it happened — in 1998 over the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Here are 2019’s top 10 Nation & World stories, in order:

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

Led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrats moved to impeach the president based on allegations that he abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival. The articles of impeachment also accused Trump of obstructing Congress’ oversight like “no president” in U.S. history. But Democrats failed in their bid for a bipartisan action.

IMMIGRATION

The Trump administration carried out sweeping new immigration enforcement measures in the face of a crisis that saw record numbers of migrant families arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Several immigrant children died after being held in U.S. custody. Trump also successfully freed up billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build his border wall and imposed new rules that has forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

After a two-year investigation, Mueller told Congress he did not find sufficient evidence to charge a criminal conspiracy between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. However, Mueller testified that Trump was not cleared of obstructing justice.

MASS SHOOTINGS

A Walmart store crowded with shoppers in El Paso, Texas, was targeted by a gunman who killed 22 people before his arrest. It was one of several mass shootings in the U.S. Targets included a garlic festival in Gilroy, California; the exterior of a bar in Dayton, Ohio, and a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

OPIOIDS

State and local governments across the U.S. went to court seeking huge compensation from drug companies for the costs of the long-running opioid epidemic. One of the major firms, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, declared bankruptcy, seeking protection from its creditors as it sought to settle more than 2,700 lawsuits. The epidemic has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S. since 2000.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The Trump administration began the process of withdrawing the United States from the Paris agreement to curb emissions, and marathon U.N. climate talks ended with no major breakthrough as large-scale polluters balked at intensifying the fight against global warming. Across the world, Greta Thunberg and other young activists called for tougher action as weather data indicated 2019 would likely be the second hottest year on record.

BREXIT

Throughout the year, Britain was deeply divided over its pending departure from European Union. Brexit supporter Boris Johnson became prime minister and soon lost key votes in Parliament and Supreme Court. But he succeeded in calling national elections, and his Conservative Party won a resounding victory — seemingly assuring an exit.

U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR

The world’s two biggest economies skirmished repeatedly throughout the year in a tit-for-tat trade war. A deal has been reached, but it falls well short of the demands that Trump issued when he launched the trade war.

BOEING JETS GROUNDED

Air safety regulators worldwide grounded the Boeing 737 Max jet after one of the planes crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 people. That occurred just five months after another 737 Max crashed off the coast of Indonesia, killing 189.

HONG KONG

Normally stable Hong Kong was wracked by months of massive and sometimes violent protests. The initial provocation was an extradition bill that many viewed as a sign of creeping Chinese control. But demands multiplied as residents sought to safeguard Hong Kong’s freedoms. During months of clashes, riot police fired 26,000 tear-gas and rubber-baton rounds and arrested more than 6,100 people.