WASHINGTON — House managers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., began presenting three days of opening arguments Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On the historic day, witnesses remained a sticking point.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., echoed Schiff when telling reporters any deal with Republicans on a witness trade is “off the table.” He was asked whether he would agree to a trade of Hunter Biden’s testimony for that of former national security adviser John Bolton. “First of all, the Republicans have the right to bring in any witness they want. They haven’t wanted to. And that trade is not on the table.”
Trump is accused of withholding military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a political rival, as well as his son Hunter Biden. On Tuesday, Republicans had turned back Democratic efforts to subpoena documents and witnesses Democrats insisted would be key in proving whether Trump abused the presidency.
Under the rule adopted by the Senate along party lines, decisions about witnesses will be delayed until after both sides make their presentations and senators have a chance to submit written questions.
Earlier in the day, Trump said at a news conference in Switzerland that he “can live either way” with the Senate’s decision on whether to call witnesses in a trial focused on his administration’s conduct toward Ukraine. But Robert Ray, a member of Trump’s legal team, said Wednesday that its position is the Senate doesn’t need to hear from witnesses.
“But, of course, if they do, it has to be fair and it has to be done fairly to both sides,” Ray added during an appearance on Fox News.
Joe Biden told a voter in Osage, Iowa, on Wednesday he would not participate in any witness swap as part of the Senate impeachment trial. The voter asked the former vice president whether he would offer to testify in return for top Trump administration officials, such as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney or Bolton, taking the stand. Biden said it was “not an irrational question to ask” but that he would not engage in such a trade.
“The reason I would not make the deal, the bottom line is, this is a constitutional issue,” Biden said. “We’re not going to turn it into a farce or political theater. I want no part of that.”
Biden also defended his son Hunter, whom Republicans have been scrutinizing.
“No one has suggested my son did anything wrong,” Biden said.
All four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are off the campaign trail, seated as jurors.
The trial marks just the third time the Senate has weighed whether an American president should be removed from office.
