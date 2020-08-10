In this photo posted on Twitter, students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia. The Georgia high school student says she has been suspended for five days because of photos of crowded conditions that she provided to The Associated Press and other news organizations. Hannah Watters, a 15-year-old sophomore at North Paulding High School, says she and her family view the suspension as overly harsh and are appealing it.