George Steiner, a renowned literary critic who trained his formidable mind on literature that spanned millennia, from the ancient classics to works of modern masters, exalting European humanism even as he grieved its inability to spare the world atrocities such as the Holocaust, died Feb. 3 at his home in Cambridge, England. He was 90. The immediate cause was a fever, said his son, David Steiner.
Immensely erudite, but with a flair that drew hordes of student to his lectures, Steiner was the rare literary critic whose scholarship was celebrated and debated far beyond the austere silence of university libraries.
He spent the great part of his career teaching at the University of Cambridge, but he also was chief critic from 1966 to 1997 at The New Yorker, where he succeeded Edmund Wilson. Such was the esteem surrounding Steiner that he drew comparisons to Harold Bloom.
Over more than a half-century of scholarship, Steiner hopscotched from the Greek myth of Antigone to the works of Shakespeare, Coleridge, Proust and Borges. A critic who first made a name for himself analyzing Tolstoy and Dostoevsky, he later championed Robert Pirsig’s “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” before it became a classic of the countercultural era.
In the background, if not the foreground, of all Steiner’s work was the devastation of the Holocaust, which he survived by fleeing Paris with his Viennese-born Jewish parents shortly before the Nazi occupation in 1940. The proximity of art to murder — “Europe,” Steiner once observed, “is the place where Goethe’s garden almost borders on Buchenwald” — was a theme that ran throughout his entire oeuvre.
His works of criticism included “Tolstoy or Dostoevsky” (1959), “In Bluebeard’s Castle: Some Notes Towards the Redefinition of Culture” (1971), “After Babel: Aspects of Language and Translation” (1975) and “Grammars of Creation” (2001). But he became particularly known for works such as “Language and Silence: Essays on Language, Literature, and the Inhuman” (1967).
It was the duty of a professor or literary critic, he observed, to say, “This is the real thing. Here’s why. Please read it, read it.”
Francis George Steiner was born in Paris on April 23, 1929.
The future scholar credited his mother with instilling in him the fortitude to overcome a birth defect that made his right arm 9 inches shorter than the left.
“From her came the conviction that if it’s difficult, it must be fun and worth doing,” he told the London Guardian. “Today the rule of benevolent therapy is to buy shoes with zippers. I could have had them. It took 10 months for me to learn to tie a lace; I must have howled with rage and frustration. But one day I could tie my laces. That no one can take from you. I profoundly distrust the pedagogy of ease.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.