Frieda Caplan, 'Kiwi Queen' who brought a touch of the exotic to the American fruit basket, dies at 96

Arriving each morning at 1 a.m., dressed in a skirt and heels and ready for work in the rough-and-tumble of the Los Angeles Wholesale Produce Market, Frieda Caplan stood out — an exotic exception, much like the wares she began selling there in 1962.
Among the many merchants peddling tomatoes, onions and other mainstays of the traditional American dinner table, Caplan was for many years the lone woman. The staples of her stand were not staples at all. Rather, she dealt in rarities — the kiwi when the furry brown fruit was known as a Chinese gooseberry, alfalfa sprouts before they were a favorite of health-food nuts, and avocados before the brunch crowd began eating them on toast.
With her ever-evolving array of offerings, which she sold to specialty shops as well as to chains including Safeway, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Costco, Caplan was credited with whetting the American appetite for dozens of once-rare fruits and vegetables that today are commonplace .
Caplan — known to admirers as the “Kiwi Queen” for her role in popularizing the fruit in the United States — died Jan. 18 at her home in Los Alamitos, California. She was 96.
“There have always been exotic food items,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 1972. “We just showcased them, dressed them up and sold them.”
