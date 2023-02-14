Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash (copy)

Two people died in two separate multivehicle crashes on Interstate 5 north of Eugene in October. The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced an initiative to lower fatal crashes across the nation. 

 OSP via AP file

The nation’s excessive rate of traffic fatalities compared with other high-income countries has persisted for years, often viewed as an unmovable part of the U.S. road network.

In an initiative announced Feb. 1 aimed at increasing safety, the U.S. Transportation Department said it will issue construction and planning grants to more than 500 communities while spotlighting the places where dangers are the worst — and some where there were no recent deaths at all.

