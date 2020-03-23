During the Troubles that wracked Northern Ireland in the late 20th century, Betty Williams saw a stray bullet strike a toddler. Two of her cousins were killed in the sectarian conflict, which pitted British loyalists, who were mainly Protestant, against Irish republicans, who were largely Catholic, in a violent struggle over whether the region would remain part of the United Kingdom or separate to form a united Ireland.
But it was the carnage that Williams witnessed on the afternoon of Aug. 10, 1976, that moved her to abandon her anonymous life for one of full-time advocacy.
On that day, a British soldier shot the driver of a getaway car belonging to the paramilitary Irish Republican Army. The car veered onto the sidewalk, striking a woman and three of her four children, including a 6-week-old baby. Two of the children were killed instantly; a third died soon after. The mother, Anne Maguire, was severely wounded and later died by suicide.
In the days after the children’s deaths, Williams, who was already active in a local nonviolence campaign, undertook a grassroots effort to stop the slaughter. With Mairead Corrigan, one of Maguire’s sisters, she began organizing petitions and marches that drew thousands and then tens of thousands, with participants from both sides of the conflict.
The Troubles would go on for decades. But Williams and Corrigan — along with Ciaran McKeown, a journalist who helped them found the organization that became known as the Peace People — attracted worldwide attention to their cause and were credited with reducing the violence, which is estimated to have taken more than 3,500 lives.
Williams, a co-recipient with Corrigan of the 1976 Nobel Peace Prize, died Wednesday in Belfast. She was 76. Gerry Grehan, the chairman of the Peace People, confirmed her death and said the cause was viral pneumonia.
Williams was in her early 30s when she was thrust to international renown with the awarding of the Nobel Prize. She made a compelling representative for the cause of peace in Northern Ireland: The daughter of a Protestant father and a Catholic mother and the granddaughter of a Jew, she was raised Catholic and defied entrenched societal conventions by marrying a Protestant.
The Troubles — the term used to describe the three decades of guerrilla-style conflict in Northern Ireland — started in the late 1960s.
The y persisted until the 1998 power-sharing accord known as the Good Friday Agreement
“I didn’t start the peace movement,” Williams told the Houston Chronicle in 1993. “I just gave it a voice. .”
Elizabeth Smyth was born in Belfast on May 22, 1943. She attended Catholic schools and recalled that “in our house … the word ‘bigotry’ did not exist.”
“When I was a little girl, I came home one day in Belfast and told my father, ‘I’ve met a girl — but she’s a Protestant,’ ” Williams told the Times. “My father told me that if he ever heard a sentence like that again out of my mouth, he’d smack my face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.