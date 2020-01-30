For more than half a century, the most flamboyant figure in Paris’ liveliest district was a bouffant-haired man with a single name, Michou.
Habitually dressed in blue he presided over one of the city’s oldest and most beloved drag cabarets, Chez Michou, a small club in Montmartre that was said to have inspired the play and musical “La Cage aux Folles.”
Seated at a table near the bar, he greeted politicians and celebrities including “Cabaret” actress Liza Minnelli, musician Serge Gainsbourg and French President Jacques Chirac, who named Michou a knight in the country’s Legion of Honor. Later in the evening, he might apply lipstick, mascara, false eyelashes and a wig to perform as a “transformiste,” a ringer for stars such as Édith Piaf and Sylvie Vartan.
“Brigitte Bardot once told me that we have the same derriere,” said Michou, who sometimes donned a tutu and straw hat to perform as the actress and sex symbol. He was 88, still running his beloved cabaret, when he died Jan. 26, spurring a lengthy remembrance from the office of President Emmanuel Macron.
“The sky of Montmartre, from now on, will be a little less blue,” the Élysée Palace said in a statement, lauding Michou as a singer and cabaret director as well as a gay rights activist and civic leader. Appointed “minister of the night” by the Republic of Montmartre, a local cultural and charity group, he was known for hosting dozens of elderly residents at free monthly lunches, complete with songs and champagne.
By most accounts, his drag career began in the early 1960s, when he and a few friends put on a Mardi Gras show at his cabaret in northern Paris, not far from the famed Moulin Rouge. He staffed his club with servers, “Michettes,” who doubled as performers, wearing wigs and fishnet stockings while lip-syncing songs popularized by Maria Callas or Celine Dion.
“I hope you’re enjoying your dinner,” he told guests last year, according to a New York Times profile. “If the meat is good, it’s because I slept with the butcher.”
His friends, a term he used for all his clients, included politicians from both the left and right, as well as entertainers such as Lauren Bacall, Josephine Baker, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean-Pierre Cassel, Claudette Colbert and Peter Sellers. A week before his death, he was visited by first lady Brigitte Macron.
“The last dinosaur of the Parisian night,” as he called himself, was born Michel Georges Alfred Catty on June 18, 1931, in the northern city of Amiens. The name Michou was a contraction of Mimi, as his grandmother called him, and Chouchou, a term of endearment used by friends.
