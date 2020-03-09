Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor who was a veteran of the austere cinema of Ingmar Bergman before appearing in Hollywood blockbusters including “The Greatest Story Ever Told” and “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 90. He died Sunday , according to his agent, Jean Diamond. No cause was given.
Though closely associated with Bergman, von Sydow and his chiseled, lugubrious face found new fame and opportunity in Hollywood films.
Referring to his role as Emperor Ming in “Flash Gordon” (1980), he remarked, “In Ingmar’s movies, I never get to say, ‘Prepare her for my pleasure.’ “
He was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his role as a 19th-century Swedish emigrant to Denmark in “Pelle the Conqueror” (1987). The movie won the Oscar for best foreign language film.
He made his film debut for director Alf Sjoberg in 1949. He then met Bergman, who would direct him first on the stage and then on camera.
“We just had fun,” von Sydow said in a 2007 interview with Bloomberg Television, four months after Bergman’s death. “I know that people who don’t know Bergman thought he was a very serious, severe person. He was not at all.
Von Sydow’s best-known role from that period was as the doomed medieval knight returning home from the Crusades who plays chess with death in Bergman’s “The Seventh Seal” (1957). Bloomberg News critic Peter Rainer called that “one of the most iconic scenes in movie history.”
After turning down the title role in the first James Bond film, “Dr. No,” von Sydow came to Hollywood’s attention as Jesus Christ in George Stevens’ “The Greatest Story Ever Told” (1965).
Other films included “Three Days of the Condor” (1975), “Conan the Barbarian” (1982), “Dune” (1984), “Awakenings” (1990), “Minority Report” (2002) and “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” (2007).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.