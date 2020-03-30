Krzysztof Penderecki, a composer and conductor whose music evoked religious wonder, apocalyptic terror and the tumultuous history of his native Poland with an emotional intensity that made him a favorite of rock musicians and filmmakers, died March 29 in Krakow, Poland. He was 86.
His death was announced by the Ludwig van Beethoven Association, a Polish music organization founded by his wife, Elzbieta. The organization did not give a specific cause.
Penderecki was one of the world’s preeminent composers, known for writing musical lamentations inspired by World War II, the Holocaust, the Polish anti-communist movement and Old Testament religious texts that reflected his Catholic upbringing.
He emerged on the international scene in the 1960s as a bracingly original talent, composing choral and orchestral works that featured quarter tones, indeterminate pitches, rapid glissandi and eerie knocks, shrieks, whistles and sirens. Some of his scores did not specify specific notes; others instructed string musicians to slap their instruments or play behind the bridge.
Some critics and fellow composers accused him of selling out, capitalizing on emerging trends in classical music. But Penderecki insisted he was simply searching for new ways to grapple with old themes — history, faith, human suffering .
“Mr. Penderecki … is currently our most skillful purveyor of anxiety, foreboding and depression,” New York Times music critic Bernard Holland wrote in 1986, reviewing a concert featuring a Penderecki cello concerto and orchestral work, “The Dream of Jacob.” “So acute is his ear for orchestral sound and so clever his manipulation of it that wood, metal and string take on an anthropomorphic quality. Listening to this music was like being lectured to by a grand, richly modulated voice on the follies of optimism and joy.”
He drew on his childhood memories for works, including “Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima” (1960), a harrowing shriek of 52 strings, and “Dies Irae” (1967), a choral piece dedicated to the victims of the Auschwitz death camp, which stood roughly 100 miles west of his hometown.
While writing “Polymorphia” (1961), he wired psychiatric patients to electroencephalogram machines and then played a recording of “Threnody,” translating their brain waves into new contours of sound, according to Britain’s Guardian newspaper.
Penderecki’s unconventional techniques and focus on timbre and texture made him a leading influence for musicians such as Jonny Greenwood, a composer and guitarist for the band Radiohead who collaborated with Penderecki on a 2012 album.
Penderecki’s otherworldly sounds cropped up repeatedly in moody dramas and horror films, including in William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist” (1973), Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” (1980), Alfonso Cuarón’s “Children of Men” (2006) and Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” (2010). In 2017, “Threnody” soundtracked a nuclear-blast sequence in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” reboot.
Krzysztof Eugeniusz Penderecki was born in Debica, Poland, on Nov. 23, 1933.
Aside from music, Penderecki’s chief obsession was trees. He cultivated tree mazes.
“In the olden times, these mazes had a tower next to them, with a guard that would guide the lost ones to the exit,” he once said, according to the Mickiewicz Institute. “I also want to raise a tower like that. I would love to send the critics that wrote badly of me into this maze, but they would be the ones who would have to find their way out with no guide. As a punishment. A sort of purgatory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.