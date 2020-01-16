The bones usually arrived by mail, a stream of anonymous packages bearing unknown remains. Sent from police departments, coroners and medical examiners across the country, they landed on the Oklahoma doorstep of Betty Pat Gatliff, a forensic sculptor who pioneered a new method for reconstructing faces, turning an avocation into her life’s work.

Using little more than modeling clay and a set of soft, eraser-like dowels, Gatliff transformed unknown skulls into eerily lifelike busts. Her work helped identify murder victims, catch killers and give solace to grieving families.

Gatliff developed a new method for facial reconstruction in the late 1960s, then spent nearly five decades refining her technique and teaching it to hundreds of students, including at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. She worked on at least 300 cases, with an estimated 70% “hit rate” of positive identification, as police used photographs of her work to generate leads .

Working out of a home studio dubbed the SKULLpture Lab, she put a face to victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, sculpted a bust of President John F. Kennedy for a congressional committee investigating his assassination, and reconstructed the face of Tutankhamen, the ancient Egyptian pharaoh, and Francisco Pizarro, the Spanish conquistador.

“I think everybody deserves to be identified,” she told the Oklahoman newspaper in 2002. “Family and friends need to have that closure and know what happened. Everybody’s somebody’s daughter or mother or cousin. Everybody’s got somebody.”

Gatliff was 89 when she died Jan. 5 at a hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The cause was complications from a stroke, said her nephew John Gatliff. She never married and leaves no immediate survivors.

While her work was literally a matter of life and death, she was far from dour. Her home was filled with playful skull-shaped cookie jars and knickknacks and a trove of cowboy hats, some of which she stored on bronze busts of her reconstructed skulls.

“I’m more amazed by the human skull every time I work with one,” she told People magazine in 1980. “What the Creator has given us just can’t be improved on.”