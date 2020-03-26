Floyd Cardoz, an influential India-born chef and restaurateur widely credited for introducing the flavors of his homeland to New York’s fine-dining scene in the 1990s, died March 25 from an infection related to COVID-19, according to the company that oversees his restaurants. He was 59.
The company, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, issued a statement confirming his death. The statement said he died in New Jersey.
A multiple James Beard Award nominee, Cardoz went to culinary school in Mumbai before studying at the respected Global Hospitality Management School at Les Roches in Switzerland. He moved to New York in 1988 and, several years later, started working at Lespinasse, where the late Gray Kunz blended Asian ingredients with French techniques.
Cardoz left Lespinasse to join forces with restaurateur Danny Meyer to open Tabla, a pioneering Indian-American fine-dining destination in Manhattan. It received three stars from Ruth Reichl when she was restaurant critic for the New York Times.
“Mr. Cardoz is working with a palette similar to that employed by Mr. Kunz, but here it is not tempered by the cream and butter of the French kitchen,” Reichl wrote in her review. “This is American food, viewed through a kaleidoscope of Indian spices. The flavors are so powerful, original and unexpected that they evoke intense emotions. Those who do not like Tabla tend to dislike it with a passion.”
Cardoz would earn four Beard nominations for his work at Tabla, which closed in 2010 after a 12-year run. It was the first restaurant that Meyer closed. Cardoz also won Season 3 of Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters.”
Meyer and Cardoz would first cross paths in the mid-1990s, not long after Union Square Hospitality Group signed a lease to open two restaurants in the Eleven Madison Building.
Cardoz would not only lead Tabla for a dozen years, but he would also turn Meyer onto to Pat LaFrieda, the company that now supplies meats to the finest restaurants in New York. Meyer was looking to add a hamburger to his hot dog cart in Madison Square Park, the very cart that would gradually morph into the Shake Shack chain.
“Floyd was the one who said, ‘You really need to talk to Pat LaFrieda,’ and Pat LaFrieda was far from a household name as a butcher back then,” Meyer said. “It was Pat’s beef that really put the Shake Shack burger on the map, and that was Floyd’s doing.”
Cardoz’s rise in the culinary world was not easy in the 1990s, when fine-dining chefs were just beginning to embrace flavors and ingredients from cuisines outside the European tradition. But Cardoz was determined,
Cardoz had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, Hunger Inc. Hospitality said in the statement. His death has led to an outpouring of tributes online. In a tweet, Khushbu Shah, the restaurant editor at Food & Wine magazine, wrote: “Deeply upset to hear this news. It was an honor to know Floyd. He was a kind, ground breaking chef who paved the way for so many South Asians.”
The chef wrote two cookbooks: “One Spice, Two Spice” in 2006 and “Flavorwalla” in 2016.
