PARIS — Claudine Auger, a French actress, has died at the age of 78, her agency Time Art confirmed to dpa on Friday.

Auger was known partly for playing opposite Sean Connery’s James Bond in “Thunderball” in 1965.

She was born in Paris in 1941 and was the French entrant in the Miss World competition in 1958.

Later, she starred in numerous films, many of them Italian.

In “Thunderball,” Auger played the character Dominique “Domino” Derval, a role for which Faye Dunaway had also been considered.

“Thunderball” was the fourth film in the James Bond series and generated box office ticket sales of 141.2 million dollars at the time.

Other French actresses who followed in Auger’s footsteps to play Bond girls including Eva Green, Sophie Marceau and Lea Seydoux.