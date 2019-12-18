John Borger was drawn to journalism early on, starting with his high school newspaper in Parkersburg, W.Va. He stayed with it on the campus paper at Michigan State University, where he met fellow journalist and future wife Judy, and took his devotion to the free press with him to Yale Law School.

Eventually Borger landed in Minnesota, where he built a long and noteworthy career as one of the nation’s preeminent First Amendment lawyers.

Borger, 68, died Monday evening in Minneapolis as the eldest of his three children, Nick, read to him from a prized comic book. He had endured a struggle with cancer for several years.

In 2017, Borger retired from the Faegre Baker Daniels law firm, where he represented the Star Tribune and other media organizations for four decades.

The following year, Borger became only the third lawyer to receive the Champion of the First Amendment award, the highest honor from the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on Communications Law at its annual conference in Napa, California.

The award cited Borger’s devotion to freedom of speech and freedom of the press, “passionately and zealously fighting to hold public officials and institutions accountable through transparency.”

The honor also cited his pivotal role in helping to organize a national network of lawyers that represents the news media.

Borger was the lead attorney representing the estate of the late Chris Kyle, who was sued for defamation by former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura.

Ventura said Kyle fabricated an incident in Kyle’s bestselling memoir, “American Sniper,” concerning a fight Kyle claimed the two had in a California bar. Ventura won a $1.8 million verdict in U.S. District Court in St. Paul in 2014, but it was overturned by the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and settled out of court in 2017.

Borger was well-known and admired across Twin Cities newsrooms. As word of his death spread, journalists shared their stories of receiving his steady, comforting counsel ranging from prepublication review of sensitive stories to defense of the press in court and his support in its push for open public hearings.