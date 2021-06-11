SPOKANE, Wash. — A pet dog who vanished for two days after being ejected from a vehicle during an accident has been found apparently doing the job it was bred to do — herding sheep.
Linda Oswald’s family and their dog, Tilly, were driving along Idaho State Highway 41 on Sunday when they crashed into another car, launching the dog through the rear window, The Spokesman-Review reported.
The unharmed but stunned dog then ran away, prompting an immediate search with at least six complete strangers who witnessed the crash and pulled over along the highway to help, Oswald said.
“People just kept going out,” Oswald said, noting that the search lasted about 10 hours on Sunday before the family went home. “We were sore and exhausted.”
Oswald said the family then wrote a Facebook post that included a picture of the 2-year-old border collie and red heeler mix and more than 3,000 people shared the post. That’s when Tyler, Travis and Zane Potter recognized the dog in the photo as the same dog they saw on their family farm south of Rathdrum on Tuesday.
The Potters and Oswald think Tilly was drawn to the farm and their sheep.
“I think that dog was trying to herd,” Travis Potter said.
Oswald said if it weren’t for the post, he would still be out there.
She said she’s extremely grateful for all the people who helped find Tilly. It was a rough couple days for her and her family. They spent much of their time continuously searching.
“I just cried every day,” Oswald said. “It was ridiculous, but you get so emotional over your pets.”
She thinks the pandemic, and all the social isolation it has caused, is part of the reason so many people were willing to pitch in.
“All of a sudden, I think people saw a time to really jump out and help, even if it was just a small thing like finding a dog,” Oswald said. “There’s a lot of kind people out there.”
