The top-polling Democratic presidential candidates spent their campaign money at a rapid clip in the final three months of 2019, and they each entered 2020 with less than one-fifth of the money he or she had raised all year, according to financial reports filed Friday night.
The new filings show that candidates were in need of a quick infusion of cash as they entered the final stretch leading up to the costly early contests, the first of which begins Monday in Iowa.
The primary campaign is expected to get even more expensive as it nears March 3, when 14 states have Democratic presidential nominating contests. And those who make it to Super Tuesday would face a rival with virtually unlimited funds: multibillionaire Mike Bloomberg.
Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; former vice president Joe Biden; and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spent all the money they raised in the final quarter, filings show.
And each entered January with less cash on hand than the previous quarter. Sanders had $18.2 million; Buttigieg had $14.5 million; Warren had $13.7 million; and Biden had $9 million, according to the new Federal Election Commission filings, which covered Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.
Democratic presidential candidates across the board spent prolifically as they prepared for the final stretch leading up to the primaries. The 11 Democrats currently running in the race spent $517 million in the fourth quarter alone, which includes the spending of two billionaires self-funding their campaigns.
The biggest spender of the quarter — aside from the two billionaires — was Sanders. His campaign spent nearly $50 million in the final quarter, pouring $20 million of that into advertising.
Sanders’s heavy investments coincided with his ascent in the campaign — marking a dramatic revival for a candidate who struggled to gain traction over the summer and then suffered a heart attack in October that prompted some supporters to wonder whether he would even continue his campaign.
Most other Democratic candidates had millions of dollars less than the top-polling candidates, such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. ($5 million), businessman Andrew Yang ($3.7 million) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii ($2.8 million).
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continued to raise and spend record amounts of money for his reelection. Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and two joint fundraising committees had a massive war chest of $196 million entering 2020, filings show.
