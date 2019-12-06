Mark Butler, 61: A founder and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain. who founded the outlet chain in 1982 with Mort Bernstein, Oliver “Ollie” Rosenberg and Harry Coverman and went on to lead the company’s expansion into 24 other states. Died unexpectedly Sunday while spending time with his family for Thanksgiving.
—Bulletin wire report
