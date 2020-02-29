WASHINGTON — Seeking to reassure the American public, President Donald Trump said Saturday there was “no reason to panic” as the coronavirus claimed its first victim inside the U.S. The White House also announced new restrictions on international travel to prevent its spread.
Trump, speaking at a hastily called news conference in the White House briefing room only moments after the death in Washington state was announced, took a more measured approach a day after he complained that the virus threat was being overblown and that his political enemies were perpetuating a “hoax.”
“This is very serious stuff,” he said, but still insisted the criticism of his administration’s handling of the virus outbreak was a hoax.
Trump said 22 people in the U.S. had been stricken by the new virus.
He appeared with Vice President Mike Pence and top public health officials to announce that the U.S. was banning travel to Iran and urging Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent. He said he was considering additional restrictions, including closing the U.S. border with Mexico in response to the virus’ spread, but later added: “This is not a border that seems to be much of a problem right now.”
“We’re thinking about all borders,” he said.
Travel to Iran is already limited, though some families are allowed to travel there on a visa. It is one of the seven initial countries on Trump’s travel ban list, which means travel from Iran also is severely restricted.
The Northwest case was the first death in the U.S. but not first American to die: A 60-year-old U.S. citizen died in Wuhan in early February.
Trump said healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus, as he tried to reassure Americans and global markets spooked by the virus threat. He encouraged Americans not to alter their daily routines, saying the country is “super prepared” for a wider outbreak, adding “there’s no reason to panic at all.”
He added he wasn’t altering his own routine either. “You’re talking about 22 people right now in this whole very vast country. I think we’ll be in very good shape.”
The president said he would be meeting with pharmaceutical companies at the White House on Monday to discuss efforts to develop a vaccine to counter the virus.
Trump spoke a day after he had denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies. Speaking at a rally in South Carolina he accused Democrats of “politicizing” the coronavirus threat and boasted about preventive steps he’s ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the United States. Those steps include barring entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China. “They tried the impeachment hoax. ... This is their new hoax,” Trump said of Democratic denunciations of his administration’s coronavirus response.
Trump said Saturday he was not trying to minimize the threat of the virus. “Again, the hoax was used in respect to Democrats and what they were saying,” he said.
Some Democrats have said Trump should have acted sooner to bolster the U.S. response to the virus. Democratic and Republican lawmakers also have said his request for an additional $2.5 billion to defend against the virus isn’t enough. They’ve signaled they will provide substantially more funding.
FDA policy will expand testing
The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday took new steps to sharply expand testing for the coronavirus by allowing certain hospital laboratories to use their own tests before being cleared by the agency. The action followed complaints from academic medical centers that the previous policy — which required prior approval of the lab tests — was too burdensome, too slow and was holding back efforts to diagnose patients.
Experts have warned that the small number of U.S. cases so far may be a reflection of limited testing, not of the virus’s spread. Testing has been hobbled because of problems, now being corrected, involving the only test that had been cleared by the FDA, one created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Certified hospital labs typically can develop their own tests for in-house use, but the rules of a public health emergency — which are now governing the coronavirus outbreak — mean those tests need “emergency use authorization” from the FDA. Under the policy announced Saturday, the labs can begin using their own tests after validating them, and before the FDA has finished the reviews. As a result, hundreds of labs could soon begin testing thousands of patients.
“We believe this policy strikes the right balance during this public health emergency,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn . “We will continue to help to ensure sound science prior to clinical testing and follow-up with the critical independent review from the FDA, while quickly expanding testing capabilities in the U.S.”
He said the agency wasn’t changing its standards for issuing emergency use authorizations, but that it was addressing responding to a “dynamic and evolving situation.”
Michael Mina, associate medical director of clinical microbiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who has been critical of the delays caused by the previous policy, called the change “a big win” for public health. “It’s essentially giving a very clear avenue forward to start testing almost as soon as any laboratory can get their test actually running. There’s essentially an avenue to really start testing patients.” He said his laboratory would likely be able to begin tests within a few days.
The policy is “significantly improved,” agreed Alex Greninger, assistant director, virology division, University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
But Melissa Miller, director of the clinical microbiology laboratory at the UNC School of Medicine, said the change fell short. “To still have to file the [request for emergency use authorization] is disappointing,” she said. She called it “burdensome and unnecessary” given that the labs in question already are certified to do high-complexity testing.
The FDA policy goes into effect immediately. The agency said that labs, following the completion of their test validation, should notify the FDA that the test has been verified. Laboratories should then submit a completed emergency use authorization request within 15 business days.
“We believe this action will support laboratories across the country working on this urgent public health situation,” said Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.
In a letter to congressional health leaders on Friday, dozens of big hospital labs complained that they were not able to move forward with their own coronavirus tests until they were reviewed by the FDA. “This regulatory process is significantly more stringent than that required for every other virus” the clinical laboratories test for, the letter said. It noted that no test manufacturer or clinical laboratory had successfully navigated the FDA process for coronavirus yet; only the CDC test had been cleared.
“This creates undue pressure on CDC and state public health labs to rapidly scale manufacturing and clinical testing,” and as a result the turnaround may be slow, the letter said. It added that many clinical laboratories across the United States already have validated tests for the virus and “could begin testing tomorrow.”
