With the number of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases now above 100 in 12 U.S. states, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of immunization and respiratory diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the CDC expects labs across the country to have enough capacity by week’s end to test 75,000 people across the country. Messonnier did not answer questions about the nation’s criticized testing efforts thus far or whether private labs will be able to quickly mass produce tests as promised by the Food and Drug Administration.
Democratic senators confronted Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials Tuesday over the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell of Washington, which has had the only U.S. deaths so far, led the questioning in the closed-door lunch, demanding to know when more test kits would become available. Murray said later that for now, many residents are simply being told to stay home if they feel unwell — an untenable approach for many.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham announced on Twitter that the president would donate a portion of his presidential salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help fight the coronavirus.
More than 120 evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are scheduled to be released by federal officials from quarantine Tuesday at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed.
