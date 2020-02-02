BEIJING — One nation after another is closing its doors to most Chinese travelers as the death toll from the novel coronavirus continues to rise with no sign that the virus can be contained before it becomes a full-blown planetary health crisis. China’s increasing isolation threatens to turn this new epidemic into a geopolitical conflict, intensifying preexisting tensions between China and the United States and having potentially significant impacts on the global economy.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, the United States put into effect stringent new travel restrictions on people coming from China. But the official edict of the Trump administration, announced Friday, led to confusion late Sunday about where, exactly, travelers from China deemed in need of quarantining would be screened and housed at or near the airports where they would be arriving.
The U.S travel restrictions came in the wake of a new report released late last week showing that the virus can be transmitted by someone who has not yet shown any symptoms of an infection. At least a dozen countries have put travel restrictions on people coming from China. That list includes some neighboring countries that have closed their border with China.
Such travel restrictions are contrary to public health recommendations and have riled Chinese government officials.
The coronavirus, which causes pnemonia-like symptoms, and for which there is no vaccine, was first identified in late December in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan.
The WHO reported Sunday that there have been 14,557 confirmed cases of illness caused by the coronavirus, including 146 in 23 countries outside China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday confirmed an additional case in California, involving a patient who had recently returned to the United States from Wuhan. That brings the U.S. case number to nine, with no deaths.
Scientists suspect that the true number of infections may be many times higher than the official count. So far, 304 people have died, all but one in China.
The Philippines has blocked entry to travelers from China, including from Hong Kong and Macao, after a man from Wuhan died in Manila of the coronavirus, the first person outside China to succumb to the illness.
With authorities slow to recognize this latest outbreak as a new virus and even slower to warn people of it, the number of infections has continued to rise rapidly, passing the total infected by SARS.
