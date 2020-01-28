Clayton Christensen, a Harvard University business school professor who brought “disruption” into the corporate lexicon and became one of the world’s most influential business thinkers, helping executives from Apple to Intel — as well as the Joint Chiefs of Staff — think about innovation in a new way, died Jan. 23 at a hospital in Boston. He was 67.
The cause was complications from leukemia, said Harvard business school spokesman Brian Kenny.
He had previously worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group and co-founded an advanced materials company before joining the Harvard faculty in 1992, deciding he was better suited as an analyst than as an executive. “When people would ask him hard questions,” his colleague Derek van Bever recalled by phone, “he’d always say, ‘Well, what you want to do is quit your job and become a professor at Harvard business school, because then all you have to do is ask the questions, not answer them.’” It was a self-effacing response from a man who spent most of his career answering a deceptively straightforward question: Why do companies fail? Or rather: How is it that a small start-up can take on an industry giant and win? Paradoxically, Christensen found that many companies succeeded not by making something better, but by building something worse, manufacturing shoddy and inexpensive products that catered to the low end of the market.
Christensen found that the same model played out with everything from excavators to affordable Model T automobiles — “disruptive technologies,” as he put it, at the center of a process he came to call “disruptive innovation.”
With colleague Joseph Bower, Christensen outlined his theory in a 1995 article for the Harvard Business Review. He later distilled his findings into a book, “The Innovator’s Dilemma” (1997), which became a runaway hit after Intel chief executive Andy Grove called it the most important book he’d read in a decade.
