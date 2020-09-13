Bloomberg to spend millions in Florida to boost Biden
Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg plans to spend at least $100 million in Florida to help elect Democrat Joe Biden, a massive late-stage infusion of cash that could reshape the presidential contest in a costly toss-up state central to President Donald Trump’s reelection hopes.
Bloomberg made the decision to focus his final election spending on Florida last week, after news reports that Trump had considered spending as much as $100 million of his own money in the final weeks of the campaign, Bloomberg’s advisers said. Presented with several options on how to make good on an earlier promise to help elect Biden, Bloomberg decided that a narrow focus on Florida was the best use of his money.
The president’s campaign has long treated the state, which Trump now calls home, as a top priority, and his advisers remain confident in his chances given strong turnout in 2016 and 2018 that gave Republicans narrow winning margins in statewide contests.
The last Republican to win the White House without Florida was Calvin Coolidge in 1924, and a loss of the state’s 29 electoral votes would radically shrink Trump’s paths to reelection.
Trump says he’ll ‘negotiate’ for a 3rd term in office
At a campaign rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday night, Donald Trump revived the idea of serving more than two terms in office, telling supporters that he’s “entitled” to more time as president because of the way he has been treated over the past four years.
“Fifty-two days from now, we’re going to win Nevada, and we’re going to win four more years in the White House,” Trump said to cheers from the crowd at the Minden-Tahoe Airport. “And then, after that, we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably — based on the way we were treated — we’re probably entitled to another four after that.”
The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution limits the presidency to two terms. Even so, Trump has repeatedly floated the notion of staying in office for more than eight years.
In April 2019, he told a crowd at an event for the Wounded Warrior Project that he might remain in the Oval Office “at least for 10 or 14 years.” In June last year, he suggested in a tweet that his supporters might “demand that I stay longer.” And in a 2018 speech to Republican donors at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump joked about doing away with term limits and praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for doing so.
Trump slips in Fox poll; are mail voting complaints partly to blame?
A new Fox News Channel poll is the latest national survey to show Joe Biden maintaining a lead over Trump.
In the Fox poll, 51% of likely voters support Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on the Democratic ticket, while 46% back Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
The Washington Post’s national polling average shows Biden leading with 51% to Trump’s 42%.
In a sign that Trump’s attacks on mail voting have made an impact on Republican voters, nearly three-quarters of those planning to vote by mail said in the Fox poll they support Biden, while most of those planning to vote in person — 58% — support Trump.
Likely voters surveyed by Fox trust Biden over Trump to handle nearly every key issue, including the coronavirus pandemic, racial inequality, Supreme Court nominations, immigration and criminal justice. The two are virtually tied on “maintaining law and order,” while Trump leads Biden on only one metric: the economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.