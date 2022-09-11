The nation on Sunday honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost 21 years ago during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, even as the country remains mired in the fallout of the decades-long war in Afghanistan and new questions linger about the strength and resiliency of democratic institutions here at home.

President Biden led a day of nationwide remembrance from Arlington, Va., against the backdrop of heavy wind and rain. He delivered forceful remarks after attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley.

The Washington Post’s Amy B Wang contributed to this report.

