Dozens of influential donors gathered last week to hear from former vice president Joe Biden. But rather than mingling over cocktails at the home of a notable host, the guests signed on using a personalized link to a videoconferencing call .
It’s the new normal for Biden, whose fundraising has hit new roadblocks after sweeping victories in March’s primaries as Americans have turned their focus to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, his fundraisers say.
Some of Biden’s donors point to the decision by a number of states to postpone primaries to June 2 because of the virus as one way he has been robbed of opportunities to build momentum and grab headlines.
But some of his allies fret that, even before the pandemic, Biden was far behind President Donald Trump, who has been raising money for the general election since 2017. Biden’s backers hope his name recognition and voter enthusiasm to oust Trump will ultimately make up for any financial setbacks — and, they point out, Republicans face the same hurdles in raising money while the coronavirus remains a threat. He posted his strongest monthly fundraising record in February, and aides say the campaign raised $33 million in the first two weeks of March, when donors consolidated around his candidacy after most of the other Democrats dropped out of the presidential race. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., remains in the race and has a narrow path to the nomination. But if Biden secures the nomination, he will face a well-funded foe in Trump. By the end of February, the latest data available, Trump, the Republican National Committee and joint fundraising committees had an eye-popping $225 million left to spend on the election, officials said. By the end of February, Biden had just $12 million left for his bid.
The appearance of asking for money during a global pandemic has been a particular complication for Biden, his backers say. Some Democratic bundlers who were sitting on the sidelines were preparing to join Biden’s fundraising network following his big wins in March. But they are now hesitant, balking at the idea of soliciting money amid record unemployment and a quickly spreading disease.
