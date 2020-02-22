LAS VEGAS — Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses Saturday, firmly establishing himself as the front-runner in the Democratic presidential contest.
The Vermont senator’s victory came after a narrow win in the New Hampshire primary and an effective tie in the Iowa caucuses and gives him a strong jolt of momentum heading into the next contest, South Carolina’s primary this Saturday.
In a speech, Sanders sounded a hopeful tone: “When I look out at an audience like this and I see the diversity and beauty in this audience ... I have absolute confidence we can create a government based on compassion, based on love and based on truth, not what we have now of greed, corruption and lies.”
Elee Oak caucused for Sanders four years ago and turned out for him again Saturday, this time in the band room at Rancho High School in Las Vegas. “I think he can beat Trump,” said the 55-year-old University of Nevada, Las Vegas English professor. “It’s just his history and seeing him involved in the process, ever since the '60s.”
Other candidates, led by former vice president Joe Biden, were looking for the fundraising and momentum boost that a strong showing could deliver ahead of South Carolina, and, beyond that, the multi-state blizzard of balloting on March 3, Super Tuesday.
With only a tiny fraction of the results in, the former vice president took the stage in Las Vegas, before a crowd of cheering supporters. “I know we don’t have the final results yet, but I feel really good,” an exuberant Biden said. “The press is ready to declare people dead quickly. But we’re alive, and we’re coming back and we’re going to win.”
Early results showed Biden in second and Pete Buttigieg in third.
For their part, Democratic Party leaders were striving simply to avoid the catalog of breakdowns that turned Iowa’s caucuses, the opening contest of the campaign, into a political disaster.
The contest here was strictly on the Democratic side; Republicans canceled their caucuses as President Donald Trump glides virtually unopposed to the GOP nomination.
Entrance poll interviews showed Biden winning more than a third of Nevada’s black vote, followed by Sanders with 27% support.
Nevada is a relative newcomer to the opening phase of the presidential race, holding its early caucuses only since 2008. (By contrast, New Hampshire this year celebrated the 100th anniversary of its first-in-the-nation primary.)
Still, Democrats responded with enthusiasm. Nearly 75,000 cast ballots during an early-voting window that ended Tuesday, making it virtually certain the overall number will top the 84,000 who turned out in 2016. That was reassuring to party leaders anxious to see if the political energy that helped Democrats win control of the House in 2018 has stayed strong.
But that high number also presented complications. On Saturday, the ranked-choice preference of early voters — who could select up to five candidates — had to be calibrated with those voting in person to determine which candidates achieved either a 15% or 25% viability threshold, depending on the precinct, making them eligible to win delegates. The balloting Saturday was part of an attenuated process that will ultimately result in the awarding of 36 pledged delegates to this summer’s Democratic nominating convention.
The state of the race, for Sanders and others
While voting worked, the actual votes didn’t do a whole lot to settle this field. There is still Sanders versus a big muddle of other candidates heading toward South Carolina. Voters in the middle are fast running out of time to rally around a candidate who can compete with the democratic socialist in the race for delegates. Here are some takeaways from Nevada:
- Bernie Sanders gained momentum even after hitting strong headwinds in Nevada. The highly influential culinary workers union put considerable effort into trying to undermine his bid there. The union worries that the “Medicare for All” plan promoted by Sanders would cost members the generous health care benefits they have fought hard to win. Yet the union found itself confronting the same reality as all the other forces fighting to tame the Sanders momentum nationwide: There is no consensus alternative on the ticket. Culinary workers who cast ballots for Sanders rivals split the opposition vote among the many other candidates. Sanders consolidated the left, as he has in other states so far, and once again cruised to victory.
- Joe Biden hobbled into Nevada after dismal showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. He insisted his candidacy would come back to life once the more racially diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina have their say. Yet voters have now had their say in one of those states and Biden still has no wins. After after losing an enormous amount of support from African Americans — the voters who were supposed to bolster Biden’s “firewall” in the South — the thing that seems to be propelling him most lately is uneasiness with the alternatives. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s dismal week may have created a lifeline of sorts for the Biden candidacy. But Biden has to clean up in South Carolina and notch some big wins on Super Tuesday to stay viable — and those are tall orders for this struggling campaign.
- Elizabeth Warren may have won Wednesday's debate, according to many of the 19.7 million Americans who watched, and the ho-hum showing in Nevada for the Massachusetts senator may surprise them. The results in Nevada — early returns showed her in fourth place — reveal, yet again, how any path to the nomination is rapidly closing off for the senator. Warren has spent much of the race pivoting. She pivoted hard toward winning over the most progressive wing of the party at first. But she couldn’t out-progressive Sanders.
- Tom Steyer, the California billionaire, spent 10 times more on advertising in Nevada than any other candidate. He spent more time there than any other candidate. The idea was to come out of that state with a big bounce that propelled him into serious contention. But the billionaire has struggled to distinguish himself in this race. His national polling wasn’t even strong enough to qualify him for the debate stage in Nevada, one of two states where Steyer had placed big bets. The billionaire’s huge bank account likely means he can stay in the race as long as he wants. But it doesn’t mean he will win any relevant number of delegates.
- Michael Bloomberg has now spent over a half-billion dollars nationwide since late November, propelling a rapid ascent in the polls. But he bombed at last week's debate. By the end of the week, Bloomberg was announcing that he would release a select few of the women who sued his company from their nondisclosure agreements. Rivals pounced again: Why not all of them? Bloomberg will try to redeem himself at the Charleston debate Tuesday.
- Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, proved Saturday that his appeal extends beyond just states that are overwhelmingly white. But a bigger test for the 38-year-old is when South Carolina. He has struggled to make inroads with African American voters. Their support is crucial to winning the nomination and in South Carolina, they make up nearly two thirds of Democratic primary voters.
- Amy Klobuchar, who placed a surprisingly strong third in New Hampshire, was nowhere near as competitive in Nevada. Early returns showed her in fifth or sixth place. Still, the senator told supporters at a home-state rally in Minnesota that she had no intention of exiting the race. “As usual, I think we have exceeded expectations,” Klobuchar said. “I always note that a lot of people didn’t even think I would still be standing at this point.
