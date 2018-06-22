Home / Nation

Around the world

Netanyahu's wife indicted — Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, was indicted Thursday on charges …

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist was a prominent conservative voice

Charles Krauthammer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist and intellectual provocateur who championed the muscular …

Banned pesticide killed 13 eagles in Maryland

When 13 bald eagles were found dead on a farm in Maryland two years ago, …

Virus may play role in Alzheimer’s disease

It has long been a controversial theory about Alzheimer's disease, often dismissed by experts as …

House postpones vote on a second immigration bill

WASHINGTON — With the family separations crisis boiling on the border, the House on Thursday …

White House proposes government overhaul

WASHINGTON — The White House on Thursday proposed a radical overhaul of the federal government …

Today in history, and birthdays

It’s Friday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2018. There are 192 days left in the year.

Highlight: On June 22, 1918, a train carrying members of the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus and their …

Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

SAN FRANCISCO — Koko the gorilla, whose remarkable sign-language ability and motherly attachment to pet …

Around the world

North Korean side of DMZ sounds quieter — Lt. Col. Hwang Myong Jin has been …

Hundreds pray at Indonesia lake as search for more bodies resumes

TIGARAS, Indonesia — Hundreds of family members waiting in desperation at a small port on …

NBC News’ Valeriani reported on big stories

Richard Valeriani, an NBC News correspondent who was once clubbed by an ax-wielding assailant at …

Study: In 26 U.S. states, white deaths now outnumber births

WASHINGTON — Deaths now outnumber births among white people in more than half the states …

Trump’s migrant policy takes an about-face

WASHINGTON — As a crisis of migrant children separated from their families provoked national outrage, …

Study: Plastic already piling up in wake of the China recycling ban

PORTLAND, Maine — China's decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing …

Canada makes pot legal

TORONTO — Canada's Senate passed the federal government's historic bill legalizing the recreational use of …

U.S. withdraws from UN Human Rights Council

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Tuesday it is withdrawing from the U.N. body that …

Studies explore immigrant crime

The Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies are predicated, in part, upon the notion that immigrants …

In the Himalayas, girls are dying from a deadly taboo

TURMAKHAND, Nepal — Not long ago, in rural western Nepal, Gauri Kumari Bayak was the …

Consistent threat of email hacking hangs over politicians

WASHINGTON — A new reality has set in to political campaigns: Candidates must expect that …

Bonaldo Giaiotti was a stalwart operatic bass

His soccer team had just lost a big game and Bonaldo Giaiotti, a 20-year-old furniture …

Scientists discover the world’s 1st known manta ray nursery

SAN DIEGO — The University of California, San Diego has discovered the world's first known …

The death of African giants and a Mesoamerican mystery

Africa's 'wooden elephants' are falling On Jan. 7, 2016, a group of tourists set out …

A call for 6th military branch: ‘Space Force’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a …

Trump resists anger over action at border

President Donald Trump and two members of his Cabinet mounted an aggressive defense Monday of …

Yosemite’s ancient trees are back in public view

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — John Muir, the naturalist who was most at home sleeping …

Around the world

Pentagon suspends drill with South Korea — The Pentagon announced Monday it was suspending a …

Today in history, and birthdays

It’s Tuesday, June 19, the 170th day of 2018. There are 195 days left in the year.

Highlight: In 1953, Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to …

Artificial trans fats are no more, and your heart is likely thankful

Once ubiquitous in everything from frozen pizza to coffee creamer to popcorn, artificial trans fats …

Featured obituary: Producer of ‘Scarface,’ other movies

Martin Bregman, the outspoken, notoriously tenacious film producer behind "Scarface," "Dog Day Afternoon," "Serpico" and …

A mother and son, separated at the U.S. border

They'd had a plan: Elsa Johana Ortiz Enriquez packed up what little she had in …

Citizen scientists sign up to monitor bumblebees

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of citizen scientists have begun buzzing through locations across the Pacific …

Bipartisan voices call for halt to family separations

WASHINGTON — Leading figures of both parties pressured President Donald Trump on Sunday to halt …

In presidential election, Colombia chooses a populist conservative

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Iván Duque, a populist young conservative who tapped into dissatisfaction with the …

How ‘mermaids’ dance underwater for half an hour at a time

The auditorium at Weeki Wachee Springs sits 16 feet underground. Long wooden benches face a …

Border policy was spurned as inhumane

WASHINGTON — Almost immediately after President Donald Trump took office, his administration began weighing what …

