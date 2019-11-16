A- A+

By Kelyn Soong The Washington Post

When Harrison Dillard lined up at the 1948 U.S. Olympic Trials in Evanston, Illinois, he had hoped to follow in the speedy footsteps of his Cleveland hometown idol, track-and-field star Jesse Owens.

Dillard had been a standout track star in college, and his participation in the post-World War II “GI Olympics” in Germany after his Army service had left Gen. George S. Patton in awe. “He’s the best g--damned athlete I’ve ever seen,” the legendary commander told the newspaper Stars and Stripes.

Dillard had already set world records in hurdling in the mid-1940s, and that discipline, he thought, held the most promise for him to imitate the groundbreaking path of Owens. But he lost his stride in the 110-meter hurdle race that day in Evanston, striking several hurdles and failing to complete what he considered his showcase event.

Instead, Dillard would go on to represent his country in the 100-meter sprint at the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, after qualifying for the race by finishing third in the trials. He had often discounted the event, thinking he was too slow. But in a photo-finish upset, he won Olympic gold. He also ran a leg as a member of the gold medal-winning 400-meter relay team.

Four years later, while competing in Helsinki, he won gold in the 110-meter hurdles, becoming the only man to win Olympic gold as a sprinter and hurdler, a triumph that led him to match Owens for wins.

Dillard, 96, one of the most dominant runners of his generation who was a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the oldest-living U.S. Olympic champion, died Friday in a Cleveland hospital of stomach cancer.

