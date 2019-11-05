James Hart Stern, pictured at a news conference in Jackson, Mississippi in June 2012, took control of one of the nation's largest neo-Nazi groups, and vowed to dismantle it. Stern has died amid a legal fight over who would lead the group. James Stern died Oct. 11, 2019 after getting hospice care for cancer, according to one of his attorneys, Bob Ross, and a friend, Arne Edward List. Stern died at home in Moreno Valley, California, List said. He was 55. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) 9361532

James Hart Stern, pictured at a news conference in Jackson, Mississippi in June 2012, took control of one of the nation's largest neo-Nazi groups, and vowed to dismantle it. Stern has died amid a legal fight over who would lead the group. James Stern died Oct. 11, 2019 after getting hospice care for cancer, according to one of his attorneys, Bob Ross, and a friend, Arne Edward List. Stern died at home in Moreno Valley, California, List said. He was 55. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) - Bulletin

A- A+

By Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

A black activist who took control of one of the nation’s largest neo-Nazi groups — and vowed to dismantle it — has died amid a legal fight over who would lead the group. James Stern died Oct. 11 after getting hospice care for cancer, according to one of his attorneys, Bob Ross, and a friend, Arne Edward List. Stern, 55, died at home in Moreno Valley, California, List said.

“James was a very unconventional crusader,” Ross said Monday, praising his client’s “quiet confidence.”

Earlier this year, Stern told news outlets that he persuaded the National Socialist Movement’s former leader, Jeff Schoep, to give him control of the group. Schoep says Stern essentially tricked him into the transfer. Michigan corporate records show Stern replaced Schoep in January. However, Stern sued several group members in March after Schoep signed corporate records naming a different president.

Stern’s lawsuit is pending in California court. William Daniels, another of Stern’s lawyers, said the activist’s death doesn’t necessarily end the “full-blown dispute” over the group’s leadership.

After members removed his name from corporate records, Stern filed a complaint with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in March. The hate crimes unit in Nessel’s office was preparing to notify Stern that it didn’t find sufficient evidence to file any criminal charges, a spokesman said in an email Monday.

Group members used to attend rallies and protests in full Nazi uniforms, including at a march in Toledo, Ohio, that sparked a riot in 2005. More recently, members attended the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

Stern and Schoep had connections to onetime Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen, who was convicted in the “Mississippi Burning” killings of three civil rights workers.

Stern served a prison sentence at the same facility as Killen, who died in January 2018. In 2012, Stern claimed Killen signed over to him power of attorney and ownership of 40 acres of land while they were in prison together. A lawyer for Killen asked a judge to throw out the land transfer.

Before the rally in Charlottesville, Schoep tried to rebrand the group and appeal to a new generation of racists and anti-Semites by getting rid of overt displays of Nazi symbols.

Earlier this year, Schoep told The Associated Press that Stern tricked him into transferring leadership while the group faces a federal lawsuit over the Charlottesville violence.

“He has that piece of paper, but he is absolutely not recognized as the leader of the National Socialist Movement,” Schoep said in February.

During an interview in March, Stern said he wanted to disband the group rather than see another member reform it.

“If (Schoep) dissolved the group, all anyone would have to do is take it and reincorporate it and carry on the same shenanigans as it never stopped,” Stern said.

His move offered comparisons to the Spike Lee movie “BlacKkKlansman” in which a black police officer infiltrates a branch of the Ku Klux Klan.

“He fought with such courage in everything he did,” List said. “James was very clear that this fight isn’t going to die with him.”

24383512