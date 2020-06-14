A fourth Asian giant hornet has been found in northwest Washington.
A wiggling queen hornet was stepped on by a Bellingham resident, who reported it June 6 to the state Department of Agriculture. The USDA confirmed last week it was an Asian giant hornet.
The hornet was found about 15 miles from where one was discovered May 27 and about 20 miles from where two were seen in December.
“We think they are really strong flyers and this could confirm that,” state agriculture department spokeswoman Karla Salp said Friday.
The two Asian giant hornets found in December were the first ever detected in the U.S. The hornet has also been seen in British Columbia.
The hornets found near Blaine originated from South Korea, according to a DNA analysis. Hornets analyzed in Canada originated from Japan, suggesting separate introductions. The hornets are deadly to honeybees.
As of Friday, the USDA had received over 1,970 reports online from people who suspect they have found an Asian giant hornet, even though the hornet has not been found outside Washington’s Whatcom County.
