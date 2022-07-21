If there is a team that can make case to be the state's best soccer team of all time, it is the 2021 Summit boys soccer team. The Storm had 17 wins and zero losses, they scored 89 goals and only allowed 11. In five postseason games en route to a Class 6A state, The Storm outscored opponents 21-0.
Former Summit player Alex Grignon joined Bulletin Sports Talk to share his thoughts on what made this last year's Storm team the best the state has seen.
Editor’s note: These responses have been shortened and edited for clarity.
Do you think that your Summit team was the best in state history?
I think we are the greatest team that has played in Oregon high school soccer. Look at the stats, the games we played, the margin of victory, the players we had ... I really do think that we are the greatest and will be the greatest for a while.
What made Summit's attack so potent last year?
Me, Paul (Fecteau) and Nani (Deperro) in the front three jelled together so well it was pretty much undefendable, it was super easy for us to flow offensively and score a lot of goals. And our back nine was the best in the state by a mile, so it made our jobs really easy.
What made coach Joe LoCascio's "process" unique?
We would look across the field and teams would be laughing at us because we doing such weird movements and a warm-up style that no one had seen before. But our injury rate was the lowest it has ever been because the recovery we were doing and the effort we were putting on our bodies. We went on team hikes instead of practices some days, we took time off to let our bodies rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.