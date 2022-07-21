Soccer
Summit's Alex Grignon (17) heads the ball past a Franklin defender to score during the final seconds of the first half Wednesday night at Summit.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin photos

If there is a team that can make case to be the state's best soccer team of all time, it is the 2021 Summit boys soccer team. The Storm had 17 wins and zero losses, they scored 89 goals and only allowed 11. In five postseason games en route to a Class 6A state, The Storm outscored opponents 21-0.

Former Summit player Alex Grignon joined Bulletin Sports Talk to share his thoughts on what made this last year's Storm team the best the state has seen.

