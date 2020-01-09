Wide-open vistas, Cascade mountain views, long climbs and thrilling descents can all be found on the nearly 30 miles of singletrack on Horse Ridge. Located about 15 miles southeast of Bend in a seemingly desolate area where the terrain offers a stark contrast to the trails west of Bend, Horse Ridge is a favorite of local mountain bikers in the winter. Sometimes, the trails remain rideable all through the winter. The trails are fairly technically challenging, with loads of lava rock that dot the trail on certain stretches.

Getting there: From Bend, drive east on U.S. Highway 20 for about 15 miles to Horse Ridge Frontage Road and turn right. Proceed about 0.7 miles to the BLM Trailhead on the left side of the road.

—Mark Morical, The Bulletin