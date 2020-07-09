South Sisters Summit
This is a hike for experienced hikers and adventurers. It is a 12.2 mile out and back trail with an elevation gain just shy of 5,000 feet at 4,898.
South Sister is Oregon’s third tallest mountain and tallest of the chain of three sisters. The trail itself is very steep over rugged terrain and loose cinders to the summit.
And the final mile and a half to the summit, where the path turns to ash and scree, creating a one step forward, two steps back feel, might be the most challenging part of the hike.
Microspikes, poles, clothing layers, and lots of water are suggested for making this climb, as well as sunscreen, chapstick and sunglasses.
At the summit, those who make it to the top are treated to an unmatched view of Middle Sister, North Sister, Three Fingered Jack, Broken Top, Mount Bachelor and Mount Hood. On a clear day, hikers can see all the way into Washington state.
The trail begins at the Devil’s Lake Trailhead, 29 miles west of Bend off of the Cascade lake Highway. A vadis recreation pass as well as a Central Cascades Wilderness permit is required.
