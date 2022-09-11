Reser Family foundation

Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from The Reser Family Foundation.

The funds will be used to support Mosaic’s new Madras Health Center, a project in partnership with Jefferson County Public Health that opened this past spring. With this grant, Mosaic’s $5.3 million project funding goal is met, bringing Mosaic’s Madras capital campaign to a successful close.

