Founded by Prineville community members in September of 2002, Mosaic Medical — a nonprofit community health center — is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
From the original clinic in Prineville, Mosaic has now grown to more than a dozen clinics providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville. The organization employees nearly 400 staff throughout the region, according to a press release.
The public is invited to join in a celebration at the Mosaic 20th Anniversary Jamboree on Friday, Sept. 23 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.
“Mosaic was started 20 years ago in Prineville by community members who wanted to make sure healthcare was available to anyone who needed it,” said Megan Haase, FNP and CEO of Mosaic Medical. “We would not still be here today without amazing community support and initiative to provide access to healthcare for all Central Oregonians. We are really looking forward to celebrating Mosaic’s mission to serve all patients, no matter their life circumstances or native language, with our partners and community at this free celebration.”
Local business sponsors are helping to make the 20th Anniversary Jamboree a free and inclusive event open to all. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy live music from local artists and learn more about Mosaic.
The 20th Anniversary Jamboree features:
• Two live bands: ¡Chiringa! & Blackstrap Bluegrass
• Dustin Riley as Emcee
• Prizes for the first 100 people to RSVP
• A medley of delicious foods
• Special award presentations
• Spanish and American sign language interpretation will be provided throughout the event
