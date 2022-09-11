Mosaic 20th anniversary logo

Founded by Prineville community members in September of 2002, Mosaic Medical — a nonprofit community health center — is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

From the original clinic in Prineville, Mosaic has now grown to more than a dozen clinics providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville. The organization employees nearly 400 staff throughout the region, according to a press release.

