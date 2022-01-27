Mortgage rates, which had been on a steady upward march, took a pause in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 3.55% with an average 0.7 points. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.56% a week ago and 2.73% a year ago.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 2.8% with an average 0.6 points. It was 2.79% a week ago and 2.2% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average rose to 2.7% with an average 0.2 points. It was 2.6% a week ago and 2.8% a year ago.
"The Freddie Mac fixed rate for a 30-year loan steadied this week, in line with longer-term rates," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. "This week's Fed meeting reinforced the idea that interest rates are moving higher, with Fed rate hikes likely to begin as soon as March."
