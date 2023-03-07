Microsoft laid off another 689 workers from its Seattle-area offices Monday, the latest move by the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant to trim costs amid an industrywide post-pandemic slump.

The affected employees worked in Microsoft's offices in Redmond, Bellevue and Issaquah, Washington, a company spokesperson conformed. The layoffs were first made public in a notification posted Monday by the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.