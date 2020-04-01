Michael Lynn Skeans
MAY 30, 1951 - MARCH 23, 2020
Michael Lynn Skeans passed away at the age of 68, on March 23, 2020, in his home surrounded by friends and family. His youth was spent in Rainier, Oregon, and his adolescence in Madras, Oregon. He graduated from Madras High in 1969, and continued his education at Oregon State University, where he achieved a bachelor’s degree in business. He leveraged that degree to create a very successful business designing and building custom pools and spas in Bend, Oregon. He married Catherine in 1976. They had one child in 1986, a son, Nickolas.
Mike lived out his days in Bend, Oregon. He enjoyed skiing, both on mountain and water, hiking, and being close to nature. Besides being a successful businessman, he was an excellent husband, father and a devoted friend. He was always eager to lend a hand and was never idle.
He is survived by his father, Charles; wife, Cathy; son, Nick; daughter-in-law, Hillary; granddaughter, Alexis; and his soon to enter the world grandson.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 0330 SW Curry St., Portland, OR 97239. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com.