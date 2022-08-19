Bed Bath & Beyond-CEO

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged more than 40% Friday as investors put a hard stop on the meme stock's meteoric rise, highlighting the volatility and immense risk that has defined a new era of social-media fueled investing.

 Paul Sakuma/AP photo

But Wall Street punished both meme stocks and blue chips: Investor sentiment soured on Friday, dragging down all the major indexes and positioning the S&P 500 to break its four-week winning streak, ending a summer rally fueled by fresh rounds of positive economic data that had quieted some fears of a recession.

