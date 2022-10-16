Marcus Mariota was almost perfect against the league's best defense.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback accounted for three touchdowns as the Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 for their biggest win on the season Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

